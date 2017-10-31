 »   »   » Villain Box Office: First Weekend (3 Days) Kerala Collections!

Mohanlal's Villain, which was indeed the much awaited and the biggest release of the month did open on a positive note at the theatres. With record number of screens on its opening day, Villain started off its tryst with records in a grand manner.

Villain, which features Mohanlal in the role of a retired cop named Mathew Manjooran features one of the finest performances of the actor in the recent times. The movie, which has been tagged as an emotional thriller have struck the right chords with the family audiences.



In fact, Villain had opened to mixed reviews on its release day, but later positive reviews started to pour in for the movie. Read Villain box office report to know how well has the movie performed at the Kerala box office on its release weekend..

