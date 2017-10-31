 »   »   » Villain Box Office: First Weekend (3 Days) Kerala Collections!

Mohanlal's Villain, which was indeed the much awaited and the biggest release of the month did open on a positive note at the theatres. With record number of screens on its opening day, Villain started off its tryst with records in a grand manner.
Villain, which features Mohanlal in the role of a retired cop named Mathew Manjooran features one of the finest performances of the actor in the recent times. The movie, which has been tagged as an emotional thriller have struck the right chords with the family audiences.
In fact, Villain had opened to mixed reviews on its release day, but later positive reviews started to pour in for the movie. Read Villain box office report to know how well has the movie performed at the Kerala box office on its release weekend..
Opening Day Collections
Villain went on to set some big records on its opening day itself. According to the trade reports, Villain managed to fetch apporximately 4.91 Crores on its opening day and became the top day 1 grosser of Mollywood.
First Weekend (3 Days) Kerala Collections
The first weekend was indeed a good one for the movie. Certain reports suggest that Villain has crossed the 10-Crore mark from its 3 days of run at the Kerala box office. Going by the collection report, it has to be assumed that the mixed reports have seldom affected the movie.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
The first weekend was a prosperous one for Villain at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie did get a fantastic opening and according to a report by Forum Keralam, Villain fetched 31.60 Lakhs from its first weekend at the Kochi multiplexes.
Outside Kerala
Villain hasn't released in Tamil Nadu and Telugu speaking regions yet. But, the movie got a big release in Bangalore, where it got a grand reception. The movie is continuing its run in a good number of centres in Bangalore.