 »   »   » Villain To Break Pulimurugan's Record Again!

Villain, the upcoming thriller which features Mohanlal in the lead role, is all set for a grand release. As per the latest reports, Villain is all set to break yet another record of Pulimurugan, the 2016-released blockbuster movie.

Pulimurugan had set a new record by having about 125 fans shows all over Kerala, on its release days. According to the latest updates, Villain is likely to break the record with about 130 fans shows, on its release day.



The Mohanlal fans association has already finalised 120 plus fans shows for the B Unnikrishnan directorial. The latest updates suggest that there might be an increase in the number of shows, as the release date approaches.



Villain, which is said to be an out-and-out stylish emotional thriller, is scripted by director B Unnikrishnan himself. The movie will feature Mohanlal in the role of Mathew Manjooran, an ex-cop who returns to the police force after a break.



Vishal, the popular Tamil actor makes his Mollywood debut, by playing the lead antagonist in the movie. Manju Warrier essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Villain, which will also have Hansika Motwani and Rashi Khanna in the key roles.