 »   »   » Aravindante Athidhikal To Hit The Theatres On This Date!

Sreenivasan and Vineeth Sreenivasan will be next seen together in the film Aravindante Athidhikal, directed by M Mohanan. Now, according to the latest reports, the film will be hitting the theatres in the month of April itself.

There were certain reports doing the rounds that the film might hit the theatres. But bow, it has been confirmed that the film will hit the theatres towards the end of the month of April. Reportedly, the makers of the film has fixed April 27, 2018 as the exact release date of the movie.



The trailer of Aravindante Athidhikal had fetched a lot of positive responses and it did emerge as a hit on social media. Aravindante athidikal's trailer has already fetched a good number of views on YouTube. The film is expected to be a perfect family entertainer.



Reportedly, Aravindante Athidhikal will narrate the story of a lodge manager named Aravindan and his guests. Popular actress Urvashi will be seen doing a crucial role in the movie. The actress is making a comeback to Malayalam films after a short break. Aravindante Athidikal also features Aju Varghese, Premkumar, KPAC Lalitha and other actors in important roles.