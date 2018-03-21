 »   »   » After Poomaram, Kalidas Jayaram To Play The Lead Role In Alphonse Puthren's Next!

Poomaram, the debut venture of Kalidas Jayaram as a lead hero has been receiving extremely good reviews upon its release. Kalidas Jayaram's portrayal of the character named Gautham has won him a lot of praises and the actor has made a fine debut.

Meanwhile, the wait is on for Kalidas Jayaram's next venture as a lead hero. Earlier, there were certain speculations doing the rounds that the young actor might team up with popular film-maker Alphonse Puthren.



Now, an official confirmation has been made regarding Kalidas Jayaram's next venture as an actor.According to a recent report by Times Of india, the young actor has confirmed that his next film will be with popular film-maker Alphonse Puthren. It has also been mentioned that this upcoming Kalidas Jayaram-Alphonse Puthren movie will be in Tamil.



Interestingly, this upcoming Tamil film will be Alphonse Puthren's next film after Premam, which had released in the year 2015. The audiences have been eager to see the young film-maker back in action. Earlier, Alphonse Puthren did take to Facebook to reveal that his next directorial venture will be a film based on music. Let us wait to know more about this upcoming venture and the rest of the cast and crew.



On the other hand, Kalidas Jayaram has already made his entry to the Tamil film industry. Meenkuzhambum Mannpaanayum was the first film of the young actor to hit the theatres. The film had released in the year 2016.