 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office First Day Collections (Kerala): The Official Figures Are Out!

Day 1 Kerala Collections

According to a latest report by Manorama Online, Kayamkulam Kochunni has indeed made a scintillating opening at the box office. Reportedly, the film has fetched 5.03 Crores from the Kerala box office on the opening day. According to the report, the production banner Gokulam Movies themselves have revealed the official collections.

The Reception That The Film Got

Well, Kayamkulam Kochunni received a thunderous reception and it had early morning shows starting at 6 AM in the opening. According to the reports, the film had additional shows in many centres, owing to the rush and public demand.

Overtakes The Blockbuster Movies

By grossing over 5 Crores on the opening day, Kayamkulam Kochunni has overtaken the day 1 collections of blockbuster movies like Pulimurugan and The Great Father. Pulimurugan had fetched 4.05 Crores on the opening day, whereas The Great Father had fetched 4.31 Crores on day 1 from the Kerala box office.

Baahubali 2

Meanwhile, the best day 1 opener at the Kerala box office (including other language movies) continues to be Baahubali 2, which had hit the theatres in 2017. The film had made a gigantic opening and it had fetched above 6 Crores on its opening day from Kerala.