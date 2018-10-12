India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office First Day Collections (Kerala): The Official Figures Are Out!

Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office First Day Collections (Kerala): The Official Figures Are Out!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kayamkulam Kochunni, the big budget venture of Malayalam cinema, made its swashbuckling entry into the theatres amidst a whole lot of expectations. The film gained a fabulous reception with the Nivin Pauly starrer turning out be the biggest ever release in the history of Malayalam cinema with it releasing in 350 plus screens with above 1700 shows. Crowds poured into the theatres in large numbers and the reviews for the film have been good. The movie was touted to set many records at the box office and now, the much-awaited information regarding the opening-day Kerala collections of the film is out. Read Kayamkulam Kochunni box office collection report to know more about the same.

    Day 1 Kerala Collections

    According to a latest report by Manorama Online, Kayamkulam Kochunni has indeed made a scintillating opening at the box office. Reportedly, the film has fetched 5.03 Crores from the Kerala box office on the opening day. According to the report, the production banner Gokulam Movies themselves have revealed the official collections.

    The Reception That The Film Got

    Well, Kayamkulam Kochunni received a thunderous reception and it had early morning shows starting at 6 AM in the opening. According to the reports, the film had additional shows in many centres, owing to the rush and public demand.

    Overtakes The Blockbuster Movies

    By grossing over 5 Crores on the opening day, Kayamkulam Kochunni has overtaken the day 1 collections of blockbuster movies like Pulimurugan and The Great Father. Pulimurugan had fetched 4.05 Crores on the opening day, whereas The Great Father had fetched 4.31 Crores on day 1 from the Kerala box office.

    Baahubali 2

    Meanwhile, the best day 1 opener at the Kerala box office (including other language movies) continues to be Baahubali 2, which had hit the theatres in 2017. The film had made a gigantic opening and it had fetched above 6 Crores on its opening day from Kerala.

    Read more about: kayamkulam kochunni
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue