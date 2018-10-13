 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): It Sets A New Record In Mollywood!

Kayamkulam Kochunni did make a royal entry to the theatres on October 11, 2018. In fact, the film went on to become one among those very few Malayalam movies to get a worldwide release. Apart from Kerala, the film also went on to grace the screens in the rest of the pasrt of the country, UAE/GCC regions and other parts of the globe, on the very same day.

As you all know, Kayamkulam Kochunni did go on to receive a fabulous opening in Kerala and the makers of the film had revealed that the movie went on to fetch as much as 5.30 Crores on the opening day and thus setting a new record among the Malayalam movies.

Now, the opening day worldwide collections of the movie are out. The figures have been revealed through the official Facebook page of the movie. Such a huge release has worked out pretty well for the movie. Reportedly, Kayamkulam Kochunni has fetched 9.54 Crores on its very first day of its release at the global box office.

Well, these are indeed huge numbers and definitely a new record in Mollywood. It is for the first time that a Malayalam movie is touching such a huge figures on its very first day of its release. Kayamkulam Kochunni has indeed got a perfect start and the film is expected to maintain the same momentum in the days to come as well.