 »   »   »  Malayalam Actors Who Were Part Of The 'Hat-trick' Win At The National Film Awards!

Suresh Gopi/ Balachandra Menon (1997)

As you all know, the year 1997 was one filled with cherishable memories at the National Film Awards. There was a tight competition for the Best Actor trophy and it involved Malayalam actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi and Balachandra Menon. Finally, the title was shared by Suresh Gopi (Kaliyattam) and Balachandra Menon (Samantharangal).

Mammootty (1998)

The 46th National Film Awards too, turned out to be a memorable one for the Keralites, with none other than Mollywood's own Mammootty winning the title for the Best Actor, but this time for an English film. The actor won the big title for his scintillating performance in the biopic of BR Ambedkar.

Mohanlal (1999)

In the very next year, it was Mohanlal who brought laurels to the State of Kerala. The actor was adjudged as the Best Actor at the 47th National Awards for his stunning performance in the Shaji N Karun directorial Vanaprastham, which also bagged some other top awards.

Later Years...

Although not sequentially, many other actors of the Malayalam film industry have won this prestigious award in the later years. Malayalam actors like Murali, Salim Kumar, Suraj Vemjaramoodu etc., are winners of this award.