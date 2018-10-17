India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Nivin Pauly To Join Hands With Rajeev Ravi For A Movie Before NN Pillai Biopic!

    Nivin Pauly should be a happy man with his most recent release Kayamkulam kochunni setting the box office on fire. The film has been enjoying a phenomenal run in the theatres and has set some new records at the box office.

    Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly has a good number of projects in his kitty. In the year 2017, it was announced that he will be teaming up with popular film-maker Rajeev Ravi for a movie based on the life of NN Pillai. Now, according to the reports, Nivin Pauly & Rajeev Ravi will join hands for another movie as well.

    Nivin Pauly & Rajeev Ravi To Join Hands For A Movie Before NN Pillai Biopic!

    Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Nivin Pauly

    It was in a recent interview given to The Hindu that Nivin Pauly opened up about the same. While speaking about his upcoming projects, Nivin Pauly conveyed that a project with Rajeev Ravi is on cards and they might do this film before the NN Pillai biopic.

    Well, that indeed is a big announcement and it has confirmed that two movies from Nivin Pauly- Rajeev Ravi team are on the way. Let us wait for further details regarding this upcoming project.

    Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly is busy with the works of his upcoming movie Mikhael, which is being directed by film-maker Haneef Adeni. The teaser of this upcoming movie, which is expected to be a family thriller, was unveiled on Nivin Pauly's birthday and it had opened to a grand reception.

    Read more about: nivin pauly rajeev ravi
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 18:15 [IST]
