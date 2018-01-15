 »   »   » Parole: The First Look Poster Of The Mammootty Starrer Is A Big Hit!

Mammootty has a long list of movies lined up for a release in 2018 and prominent among them is Parole, the film which will mark the directorial debut of ad film-maker Sharrath Sandith.

The shoot of the film had commenced in the month of June 2017 and was completed before the end of the year, in various schedules. The makers of the film had recently come up with the first look poster of the film, which has turned out to be a big hit.



Mammootty himself took to Facebook to officially reveal the first look poster of the movie on January 13, 2017. Interestingly, another poster of the film was leaked on the same day, before the official poster was released and both the posters have gained the attentions of the audiences.



Well, the first look poster of Parole has led to widespread discussions on social media, regarding the storyline of the movie. The title design of the film is a captivating one with the first half of the title behind the bars and the second half being shown outside. Well, it has to be said that the team has been able to increase the hype on this film, with the very first poster of the movie.



Mammootty is seen in a fierce avatar in the poster of Parole. The poster has also revealed that the film is based on a true incident and that has further raised the expectations on this movie. Nothing much has been revealed about the character played by Mammootty in the film.



Ineya and Miya will be seen playing the role of the leaidng ladies in the film. Siddique, Suraj venjaramoodu, Baahubali fame Prabhakar etc., will also be seen essaying crucial roles in this Mammootty starrer. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date of the movie.