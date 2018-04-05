 »   »   » Before Parole: An Analysis Of Mammootty's Previous 5 Vishu Releases!

Puthan Panam (2017)

Puthan Panam had a towering performance was Mammootty and he was sensational in the role of Nithyananda Shenoy. Puthan Panam had a perfect platform for a fine thriller with satirical elements but somewhere in the midst, movie lost the flow. The film had a fine start but couldn't make that big impact at the box office.



Bhaskar The Rascal (2015)

Bhaskar The Rascal turned out to be a perfect treat for the family audiences. This film from Siddique-Mammootty team was filled with entertaining moments and hence, offered the audiences a special gift for the Vishu season. Mammootty simply stole the show with his portrayal of Bhaskar. The movie had an extremely good run and emerged as a big blockbuster.



Gangster (2014)

The hype surrounding Gangster, which marked the second association of Mammootty and Aashiq Abu was nothing short of phenomenal and a stylish thriller was expected. Rightly, the film did set some big records on its opening day itself with youth audiences flowing into the theatres. But, the film failed to live up to the big baggage of expectations that it carried and received not so favourable reviews.



Emmanuel (2013)

Emmanuel was an honest and little film that had its heart at the right place. The movie, directed by Lal Jose, featured Mammootty in the title role and he came up with a stellar performance in this film, which garnered the attention of the audiences. Emmanuel was well-accepted and it went on to do a good business in the theatres.



Cobra (2012)

Cobra, directed by Lal was touted to be an entertainer and it had Mammootty and Lal in the lead roles. The film had its moments to offer with both Mammootty and Lal in top form. But the film had opened to mixed reviews in the reviews. Nevertheless,, going by the reports, the film went to a decent business at the box office.

