English
 This Highly Acclaimed Malayalam Movie Is All Set To Go To Bollywood!

This Highly Acclaimed Malayalam Movie Is All Set To Go To Bollywood!

By
    Yet another Malayalam movie is all set to go to Bollywood. One of the much acclaimed Malayalam movies of the recent times is gearing up to be remade in Mollywood. Yes, we are talking about the Malayalam movie Angamaly diaries, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

    It has been confirmed that a Hindi remake of the film is on cards. According to the reports, Abundantia Entertainments have bagged the remake rights of the movie and film-maker Vikram Malhotra will be directing the Hindi version of the film. Reportedly, Lijo Jose Pellissery will also be a part of the project and he will serve as the creative consultant of the Hindi remake.

    Nothing much has been revealed about the star cast of the film. Angamaly Diaries, which had its script penned by actor Chemban Vinod Jose, had featured a group of newcomers, led by Antony Varghese who essayed the lead character of Vincent Pepe. The realistic film was set against the backdrop of a group of youngsters hailing from Angamaly. Apart from gaining huge critical acclaim, Angamaly Diaries had enjoyed a fantastic run at the box office as well.

    Angamaly Diaries had gained national acclaim and it garnered the praises of Bollywood film-makers and actors as well. It would indeed be great to see this film being made in Hindi. Let us wait for further details regarding the Hindi remake of the much loved Malayalam movie.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 12:41 [IST]
