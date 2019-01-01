English
New Year 2019 Special: Malayalam Movie Posters Released On The Big Day!

    The first day of the year is indeed a special occasion for one and all. The year 2019 has arrived in style and to make the day an even more special one, the Malayalam film industry has come up with some special surprises and gifts for the Malayalam film audiences. The makers of many of the upcoming Malayalam movies have come up with the brand new posters of their respective movies and these posters have made their presence felt on social media. Here we take you through some of the Malayalam movie posters that hit the online circuits today (January 1, 2019).

    Vijay Superum Pournamiyum

    The new poster of the upcoming movie Vijay Superum Pournamiyum has hit the online circuits. The special New Year 2019 poster features Asif Ali, Aishwarya Lekshmi and other main actors in it.

    Pathinettam Padi

    Mammootty took to his official Facebook page to reveal the first look poster of Pathinettam Padi. The poster features Mammootty and a host of youngsters in it.

    Mikhael

    Team Mikhael has also come up with a special poster on the New Year Day. After the series of character posters, the team has come up with a New Year special poster.

    And The Oscar Goes To

    The first look poster of Tovino Thomas's upcoming movie and the Oscar Goes To, directed by Salim Ahamed has also been released. The poster features Tovino Thomas and a foreign actress in it.

    Allu Ramendran

    The third poster of Kunchacko Boban's next movie Allu ramendran has also been revealed, The new poster of the movie has unveiled the characters played by Aparna Balamurali and Krishna Shankar in the movie.

    Kumbalangi Nights

    The much awaited poster of the upcoming movie Kumbalangi Nights, directed by Madhu C Narayanan is also out. The poster has unveiled the look of all the four lead actors of the movie.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 18:19 [IST]
