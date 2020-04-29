Dulquer Salmaan & Parvathy Thiruvothu Mourn Irrfan Khan's Demise: Recall Working With The Actor

Irrfan Khan, the supremely talented actor bid goodbye to this world today (April 29, 2020). The news of the actor's demise came out as a great shock for both his fans and the industry members. Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy Thiruvothu, the Malayalam actors who were fortunate enough to share the screen with Irrfan Khan in his final days, recalled working with the actor in their recent social media posts.

Dulquer Salmaan, who is a self-confessed Irrfan Khan fan, shared the screen with the legendary actor in his debut Bollywood project Karwaan. The actor took to his official Instagram to share a few pictures which were clicked during the shooting of Karwaan, along with an emotional note.

'Can't wrap my head around this.

You were this humongous talent, a living legend, an international movie star. And yet, you treated all of us on Karwaan and everyone you met, as equals. By some ease of your nature, you made us all feel like family.

You were kind, witty, charming, curious, inspired, compassionate and always fun. I observed you the entire time like a student and a fan. Thanks to you, all through shoot I had a constant smile plastered on my face. I laughed endlessly, struggled to keep a straight face,and so often stared at you in absolute awe.

In return you always had that grin. That amused grin at the world. Almost like it surprised you at all times. It's how I'll always remember you. 💔

#thehappiestofsouls', wrote Dulqer Salmaan on his post.

Parvathy Thiruvothu, on the other hand, had shared the screen with Irrfan Khan in her debut Bollywood film Qarib Qarib Single. The actress posted a few stills taken during the shooting of the project in her post, along with a touching note.

'For that persistent ever-curious artistic spirit that created worlds from scratch, for always including your fellow actors in the joy of such creations, for owning those very human errors as well as the generosity of your being, for always believing "it's just the beginning!" Remembering you, Irrfan.

मेरा सलाम।🤍', wrote Parvathy.

