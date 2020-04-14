FANBOY ALERT: Dulquer Salmaan Is All Excited About Mammootty's Bilal!

Dulquer Salmaan is undoubtedly the biggest fan of his father, the megastar Mammootty. The actor has always opened up about his deep admiration for his father's films in almost every interview. In a recent Instagram live, Dulquer Salmaan expressed his deep excitement about Mammootty's upcoming project Bilal, which is expected to start rolling very soon.

When he was asked about his expectations over Bilal, the charming actor stated that he is totally excited about the Amal Neerad film and can't wait to watch it. Dulquer Salmaan's reaction has totally excited the Mammootty fans and cine-goers, who are equally waiting to watch Mammootty in the role of Bilal John Kurissinkal once again.

In an earlier event, Dulquer Salmaan had mentioned that Big B, the prequel of Bilal, is one of his personal favourites. The actor had tagged Big B as the style definition of the Malayalam cinema. Dulquer had also revealed that the directorial debut of Amal Neerad is always in his personal DVD collection and he used to watch the movie at least 2 times a week when he was working in Dubai.