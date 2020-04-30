    Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Fahadh Faasil Remembers Irrfan Khan, Says 'I Owe My Career To Him'

      By
      |

      The reports regarding the untimely demise of Irrfan Khan, the supremely talented actor came out as a great shock for the Indian film fraternity. The cine-goers across the world are currently mourning the death of Irrfan, who created magic on the silver screen with his impeccable performances. Fahadh Faasil, the talented actor of Malayalam cinema, is the latest addition to the list.

      Fahadh, who is a die-hard fan of Irrfan Khan, recently remembered the Angrezi Medium actor through a long emotional post that was shared through his official social media pages. The Trance actor recalled his student days in America, where he and his friend used to drive to a Pakistani grocery shop near their campus to rent Indian film DVDs.

      Fahadh Faasil Remembers Irrfan Khan, Says I Owe My Career To Him | Fahash Faasils Emotional Post About Irrfan Khan Goes Viral

      During one of his store visits, the shop owner recommended them a film named Yuh Hota To Kya Hota, which was directed by Naseeruddin Shah. In his post, Fahadh Faasil has narrated how he was so intrigued by Irrfan Khan, who played one of the lead roles in the movie. According to the actor, that was the first time he ever saw an actor who was 'original' on screen.

      In his post, the Trance actor has also revealed how he decided to drop out of the engineering school and return to India to act in films, after watching Irrfan's films. Fahadh Faasil has fondly stated that the Angrezi Medium actor made him believe that acting is so easy with his performances, and he was fooled. However, Fahadh has never met Irrfan or even seen him in his entire life.

      According to Fahadh Faasil, the first thing that he spoke about when he met Vishal Bharadwaj for the first time, was about Maqbool. The actor has also expressed his deep regret for not being able to meet his idol or shake hands with him. Fahadh has concluded his beautiful post, stating that he owes his career to Irrfan Khan, as he wouldn't have come this far if he hadn't picked up that DVD during his college days.

      Also Read:

      Dulquer Salmaan & Parvathy Thiruvothu Mourn Irrfan Khan's Demise: Recall Working With The Actor

      Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 5:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 30, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X