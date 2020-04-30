Fahadh Faasil Remembers Irrfan Khan, Says 'I Owe My Career To Him'

The reports regarding the untimely demise of Irrfan Khan, the supremely talented actor came out as a great shock for the Indian film fraternity. The cine-goers across the world are currently mourning the death of Irrfan, who created magic on the silver screen with his impeccable performances. Fahadh Faasil, the talented actor of Malayalam cinema, is the latest addition to the list.

Fahadh, who is a die-hard fan of Irrfan Khan, recently remembered the Angrezi Medium actor through a long emotional post that was shared through his official social media pages. The Trance actor recalled his student days in America, where he and his friend used to drive to a Pakistani grocery shop near their campus to rent Indian film DVDs.

During one of his store visits, the shop owner recommended them a film named Yuh Hota To Kya Hota, which was directed by Naseeruddin Shah. In his post, Fahadh Faasil has narrated how he was so intrigued by Irrfan Khan, who played one of the lead roles in the movie. According to the actor, that was the first time he ever saw an actor who was 'original' on screen.

In his post, the Trance actor has also revealed how he decided to drop out of the engineering school and return to India to act in films, after watching Irrfan's films. Fahadh Faasil has fondly stated that the Angrezi Medium actor made him believe that acting is so easy with his performances, and he was fooled. However, Fahadh has never met Irrfan or even seen him in his entire life.

According to Fahadh Faasil, the first thing that he spoke about when he met Vishal Bharadwaj for the first time, was about Maqbool. The actor has also expressed his deep regret for not being able to meet his idol or shake hands with him. Fahadh has concluded his beautiful post, stating that he owes his career to Irrfan Khan, as he wouldn't have come this far if he hadn't picked up that DVD during his college days.

