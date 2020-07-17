Kunchacko Boban: 'A Few Actresses Refused To Share The Screen With Me'

Kunchacko Boban, the talented actor is enjoying his successful second innings in cinema. The actor is currently on a high with the great success of his last release, Anjaam Pathiraa. However, a throwback video, in which Kunchacko Boban revealed how a few actresses refused to work with him, is now going viral on social media.

According to the romantic hero, several popular leading ladies of Malayalam cinema were reluctant to share the screen with him, when he made a comeback to the industry. Kunchacko Boban feels that the actresses were not ready to work with him because his market value was very less that time, while compared to the other contemporary actors.

The actor further stated that he never felt bad about this, as he was able to think from their perspective too. But things changed after most of the Kunchacko Boban starters, including Traffic, Ordinary, Seniors, Mallu Singh, Romans, and so on emerged as great commercial successes. All those actresses later agreed to work with him when he tasted success again.