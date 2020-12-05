Kunchacko Boban Starrer Anjaam Pathiraa To Get A Sequel Soon?

Kunchacko Boban, the talented actor was last seen in the biggest blockbuster of the year, Anjaam Paathiraa. Recently, Kunchacko Boban took to his official social media pages and revealed that he is joining hands with the Anjaam Paathira team once again. Now, the grapevines suggest that a sequel is on cards for the crime thriller.

"Thriller Boyzzzz.....

At it again!!!

MMT,AU,SK,SS,SS & KB @ANVAR HUSSAIN🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

God willing for another Thrilling experience 😈

Maybe the end was just the BEGINNING 💥💥💥💥💥💥", the actor captioned his selfie with director Midhun Manuel Thomas and producer Ashiq Usman. Even though the Anjaam Pathiraa team members have not confirmed that the project is getting a sequel, the cine-goers have been considering Kunchacko Boban's post as a hint towards the same.

Anjaam Pathiraa marked Kunchacko Boban's first collaboration with director Midhun Manuel Thomas. The movie narrates the investigation of the serial murders of police officers that happen in Kochi city, and how criminologist Dr. Anwar Hussain solves the mystery. Kunchacko Boban appeared in the role of Dr. Anwar Hussain in the movie which features Sharaf U Dheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Sreenath Bhasi, Jinu Joseph, Remya Nambeesan, Indrans, Jaffar Idukki, Shaju Sreedhar, Sudheesh, Arjun Nandakumar, and so on in the supporting roles.

Nikhila Vimal made a cameo appearance in the movie, Shyju Khalid, the renowned cinematographer is the director of photography of the project. Sushin Shyam, the young musician has composed the music score. Saiju Sreedharan handled the editor. Anjaam Pathiraa is jointly produced by the banners Ashiq Usman Productions and Manual Movie Makers.