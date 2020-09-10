Kurup Is Made For A Theatrical Experience, Says Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan, the actor-producer is all set to release his much-awaited project Kurup, very soon. The movie, which was originally slated to be released for Eid 2020, is now postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview given to a leading YouTube media, Dulquer Salmaan finally opened up about the release of Kurup.

According to the actor-producer, the Srinath Rajendran directorial is conceived, planned, and made for the theatrical experience. Dulquer Salmaan stated that he wants to try and hold it for a theatrical release, as much as he can. However, thus the actor has finally put an end to the rumours that suggested that Kurup might go the OTT way very soon.

Kurup marks Dulquer Salmaan's second collaboration with Srinath Rajendran, the director of his debut film Second Show. The movie features Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko in the other pivotal roles. Shobita Dhulipala appears as the female lead in the project. The autobiographical drama is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments.