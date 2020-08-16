MS Dhoni And Suresh Raina Retires: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran & Others Bid Farewell

MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain, and Suresh Raina, the all-rounder, announced their retirement from international cricket, recently. MS Dhoni took to his official Instagram page to announce his retirement, with a special post. Suresh Raina, on the other hand, announced that he chooses to join Mahendra Singh Dhoni in retirement, with an Instagram post.

The news of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina's retirement came out as a great shock for the cricket lovers across the country. When it comes to the Malayalam cinema, our stars who are the adherent followers of cricket, took to their respective social media pages to react to the news and bid farewell to both the Captain Cool and all-rounder Raina.

Mohanlal, the superstar of Malayalam cinema took to his official social media pages and bid farewell to MS Dhoni. The actor also wished the Captain Cool best wishes for his future endeavors. Mohanlal also shared a picture of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni, to wish them farewell.