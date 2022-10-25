Dhoni Entertainment Launched; A Tamil Film As Maiden Venture Is Underway!

Cricketer MS Dhoni took another unconventional way to spend his money. The celebrated cricketer chose to invest in the entertainment industry and floated a production house titled Dhoni Entertainment, with his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni as its Managing Director. The Dhoni Entertainment production house was announced through an official post and press release on social media platforms by Dhoni himself.

In an official statement released by Dhoni Entertainment, it is mentioned that the production house has bagged the rights to a successful mythological sci-fi book and is about to release a documentary 'Roar Of The Lion', based on the journey of the team of a short format cricket IP. A slew of ad films, feature films, and web series are planned under the production house. However, as a first venture after the announcement, they revealed that a Tamil feature film is soon going on floors under the direction of Ramesh Thamizhmani. The movie is touted to be a family entertainer, conceptualized by none other than Sakshi Singh Dhoni.

MS Dhoni is worshipped by the people of Tamil Nadu for his association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL team and the victories he secured for them. He found it appropriate to begin the activities of the production house by filming the first one in Tamil, as his ode to the love and affection the people showered on him. He further mentioned, besides Tamil, the production house is in talks with multiple filmmakers, and scriptwriters to create and produce exciting content across genres including science fiction, crime drama, comedy, suspense thrillers, et al. Vikas Hasija is the Business Head of the organization and Priyanshu Chopra is the Creative Head of Dhoni Productions.