Nivin Pauly's Padavettu: Shine Tom Chacko's First Look Is Out!

Nivin Pauly is joining hands with actor Sunny Wayne for the latter's production debut, Padavettu. The shooting of the movie, which is directed by newcomer Liju Krishna, is currently put on hold due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the team revealed the first look poster of Shine Tom Chacko, who plays a pivotal role in Padavettu.

The special poster of Shine Tom Chacko was revealed on the actor's birthday, through the official social media pages of the cast and crew members. From the first look, it is evident that Shine Tom is playing the role of a fun-loving small-town youngster in the highly anticipated project. However, the name and further details of his character have been kept under wraps.

Padavettu will mark the Malayalam debut of Aditi Balan, the young actress who rose to fame with the highly acclaimed movie, Aruvi. As per the reports, Aditi is appearing as the female lead opposite Nivin Pauly in the movie, which is scripted by director Liju Krishna himself.

Manju Warrier will make an extended cameo appearance in Padavettu, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with Nivin. Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Shammy Thilakan, Sudheesh, Shine Tom Chacko, and so on essay the supporting roles. Govind Vasantha, the 'Thaikkudam Bridge' fame musician has composed the songs and background score for the movie.