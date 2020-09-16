Miya George: 'No Plans To Retire From Films'

Miya George, the gorgeous actress recently got married to businessman Ashwin Philip, in a traditional Christian ceremony. It was rumoured that Miya George is planning to retire from films post-marriage, to concentrate on her personal life. However, the actress has rubbished the reports in an interview given to the media, after the wedding.

The Driving License actress, who is all excited about the new phase in her life, revealed that she has found a supportive partner in Ashwin Philip. Miya George confirmed that she has no plans to retire from films, and is planning to be active in her career with some promising projects in the pipeline.

Miya George and Ashwin Philip entered the wedlock in an intimate ceremony held at Ernakulam St. Mary's Basilica, on Saturday (September 12, 2020). The wedding, which was held following all safety protocols implemented by the Kerala government, was attended by the family members and a few close friends of the couple.