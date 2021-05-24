Dulquer Salmaan Reveals The New Poster Of Salute: Pens Down A Special Note

Dulquer Salmaan, the actor-producer had recently wrapped up his ambitious project, Salute. The pan-Indian sensation is playing the role of a police officer in the movie, for the first time in his career. Recently, Dulquer Salmaan took to his official social media pages and revealed a new poster of Salute.

The actor-producer, who shared the new poster of Salute, also penned a special note on surviving these tough times. "Some day when all this passes, we will get back to making movies that you all want to watch. And when you do, maybe, just maybe, for those brief moments it will be like none of this ever happened. #staystrong #staysafe #weshallovercome #thistooshallpass #salute #justalittledistraction," reads Dulquer Salmaan's post.

In the new poster of Salute, the charming actor is seen in the police get-up, standing in the middle of a political strike. Dulquer Salmaan looks a million bucks as Sub Inspector Aravind Karunakaran in the new poster. Unlike the usual mass police characters we have seen on the silver screen, Dulquer looks believable as a cop in the poster.

As reported earlier, Salute, which is scripted by the National award-winning scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay is said to be a unique cop story. Expectations are riding high on the project after the release of the promising posters. The project marks Dulquer Salmaan's first collaboration with both director Rosshan Andrrews and writers Bobby-Sanjay.

Diana Penty, the Bollywood actress is appearing as the female lead opposite Dulquer Slamaan in Salute. Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, and Alencier Ley Lopez play the other pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan, the popular musician composes the songs and original score. Aslam K Purayil is the director of photography. Cyril Kuruvilla handles the production designing. Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films.