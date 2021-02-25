Dulquer Salmaan's New Look For The Cop Film Is Out; Pictures Win The Internet!

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to play a police officer in the upcoming cop film directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The charming actor was recently spotted making a public appearance in his new look for the police movie. Dulquer Salmaan's latest pictures are now winning the internet.

In the new pictures, the actor-producer is seen sporting a cap, that covers his cropped hairdo for the Rosshan Andrrews project. However, from the images, it is evident that Dulquer Salmaan has finally bid goodbye to his long hair after more than a year for his police movie. The actor's official first look from the highly anticipated project is expected to be revealed soon.

To the unversed, Dulquer Salmaan is playing the first full-fledged police officer role of his career in the Rosshan Andrrews project. Earlier, the actor has made a brief appearance as a police officer in Lal Jose's Vikramadithyan. But still, he has not appeared in a police uniform on the silver screen, so far.

The Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews project will mark the Malayalam acting debut of Diana Penty, the renowned Bollywood actress. Dulquer, the leading man welcomed Diana Penty on board with the sweetest welcome note."Welcome @dianapenty to our new film ! We are super excited to have you on board and hope you have the best time making this film. Also seeing Kerala and exploring our cuisine ! 🤓🤓🤗🤗👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻," wrote the actor in his post.

If the reports are to be believed, Diana Penty is also playing a police officer in the highly anticipated project. Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, and Saniya Iyappan essay the other pivotal roles in the project, which is scripted by Bobby and Sanjay. The untitled project is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner, Wayfarer Films.

Also Read:

Cold Case: The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Gets A Release Date?

Barroz: The Directorial Debut Of Mohanlal To Start Rolling In March!