Dulquer Salmaan's Salute Gets A Release Date; To Hit The Theatres On This Date?

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to play a police officer for the first time, in the highly anticipated upcoming cop drama Salute. The movie, which marks Dulquer Salmaan's first collaboration with filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, was wrapped up before the second wave of the pandemic happened. As per the reports, Salute has now got a release date.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the Dulquer Salmaan has been slated to get a worldwide release on September 9, 2021. The sources close to the project suggest that the makers are eyeing a theatrical release for Salute, and have absolutely no plans to go the OTT way.

However, leading man-producer Dulquer Salmaan and director Rosshan Andrrews have not reacted to the reports yet. If things go as planned, the team might announce the release date of Salute officially, very soon. But, the speculations regarding the project's release date have totally excited the fans of Dulquer Salmaan and cine-goers, who have been eagerly waiting for the project.

Cold Case Movie Review: This Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Is Not Your Usual Cop Thriller

As reported earlier, Dulquer Salmaan is playing the role of Aravind Karunakaran, a young police officer in Salute. The movie, which is said to be a unique cop story, is penned by the National award-winning duo Bobby Sanjay. Expectations are riding high on the project after the release of the highly promising official teaser.

Mammootty Shares A Rare Still Of His First Movie Appearance; Netizens Are In Love!

Bollywood actress Diana Penty is making her Malayalam debut, as the female lead of Salute. The movie features Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, and Alencier Ley Lopez in other pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and original score for the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. Aslam K Purayil is the director of photography. Cyril Kuruvilla handles the production designing. Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films.