Nivin Pauly's Transformation For Padavettu Wins The Internet, See Pics

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller of Malayalam cinema is totally busy in his acting career with some promising projects in pipeline. The talented actor has surprised both his fans and cine-goers with his unconventional film choices. Inetrestingly, Nivin Pauly is now winning the internet with his amazing transformation for the upcoming project, Padavettu.

In the latest pictures that are going viral on social media, the charming actor has visibly lost all the extra kilos he had gained for Padavettu. Nivin Pauly looks super fit in the new pictures, and is sporting a long hairdo. As per the reports, the actor's new look is for the second look of his character in Padavettu.

As reported earlier, Nivin Pauly had gained around 15 kilos for his character in Padavettu, which is touted to be a rustic entertainer. The actor is reportedly sporting an over-weight look for the major portions of the Liju Krishna directorial. However, his character will be shown undergoing a major transformation in the film.

If the reports are to be believed, the remaining portions of Padavettu will be shot in a short schedule, that is expected to start rolling very soon. The sources suggest that the makers are planning to reveal the highly anticipated official teaser of Padavettu on October 11, 2021, on the special occasion of Nivin Pauly's birthday.

Aditi Balan who made her Malayalam debut with Cold Case, is appearing as the female lead opposite Nivin Pauly in Padavettu. As per the reports, Aditi is playing a performance-oriented role in the Liju Krishna directorial.

Manju Warrier will make a special appearance in the movie, which features Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Shammy Thilakan, Sudheesh, Shine Tom Chacko, and so on essay the supporting roles in the movie. Govind Vasantha composes the songs and background score. Deepak D Menon is the director of photography. Padavettu, which is bankrolled by the popular actor Sunny Wayne, is expected to hit the screens in 2022.