=Tovino Thomas Launches His Production Banner; To Announce The Debut Venture Soon!

Tovino Thomas, the young talent of Malayalam cinema celebrated his 32nd birthday, on January 21, Thursday. Interestingly, the young actor took to his official pages and launched his home production banner Tovino Thomas Productions on his birthday. The exciting announcement came out as a great surprise for both the fans of the actor, as well as the cine-goers.

"Thank you all for the wishes. A few years back I wouldn't have imagined getting so much love on my birthday. So I'm taking this opportunity to share something else that I wouldn't have imagined doing, a few years back. Dear all, presenting Tovino Thomas Productions. A humble effort to be part of more movies that matter and add further value to our industry. I'm hoping to make this big opportunity and responsibility count, and create movies that you will all love. Please keep the love and support coming... Nothing fuels me more...," wrote Tovino Thomas in his Facebook post.

Thank you all for the wishes. A few years back I wouldn't have imagined getting so much love on my birthday. So I'm taking this opportunity to share something else that I wouldn't have imagined doing, a few years back. Dear all, presenting #TovinoThomasProductions! pic.twitter.com/A87I3SVNEd — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) January 21, 2021

With the launch of his production banner, Tovino Thomas has joined the bandwagon of the Malayalam actors including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Unni Mukundan, and others, who have already proved their mettle as producers. Tovino is expected to announce his debut production venture, very soon.

Apart from this major announcement, Tovino Thomas also revealed fresh updates on his highly anticipated upcoming projects, on his birthday. The makers of Minnal Murali wished their leading man by revealing a brand new poster of the project. The makers of Kala, on other hand, revealed the much-awaited first teaser on Tovino's birthday.

Tovino Thomas also announced his upcoming project Anweshippin Kandethum, which is directed by Darwin Kuriakose, on his birthday. "Here is the first look poster of #AnveshippinKandethum! 😊

'അന്വേഷണങ്ങളുടെ കഥയല്ല... അന്വേഷകരുടെ കഥ...'

Thank you everyone for the lovely birthday wishes!! Thank you all my dear colleagues for launching the first look poster!! 🙏🏼🥰", the actor wrote on his post.

Also Read:

Neelavelicham: Everything You Need To Know About The Prithviraj-Kunchacko-Rima-Soubin Starrer!

Mohanlal's Aaraattu: KGF Actor Garuda Ram To Play The Antagonist?