Dileep Case: Kerala High Court Directs Actor To Submit All Phones On Monday

The Kerala High Court on Saturday (January 29) directed actor Dileep and two of his close relatives (brother Anoop and brother-in-law Sooraj) to submit all their mobile phones before the registrar in connection with the conspiracy case.

The trio has been asked to produce their gadgets before 10.15 am on Monday (January 31). The court was hearing the anticipatory bail petitions of Dileep and 5 others in the case relating to allegedly hatching a conspiracy to harm the investigating officers probing the 2017 Kerala actress assault case.

According to reports, the actor made efforts to buy time to submit the phones during the hearing but his request was declined by the high court. He also mentioned that none of his yet-to-be-submitted phones was used by him during 2016-17 when the offence was said to have been committed. While seeking mercy from the court he also claimed that the police was trying to tarnish his image, to which the HC responded that the case doesn't merit mercy.

Reportedly, Dileep will have to submit his three mobile phones before the registrar. During the hearing, the court stressed that the accused has no right to present the mobile phones for inspection on his own and the examination of his devices (which will be submitted on Monday) will be overseen by the bench.

Earlier, Dileep had expressed his reluctance to submit his phones to the forensic lab in Kerala's Thiruvanthapuram citing that it is under the control of the police and he has distrust in the probe team.

