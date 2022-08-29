LightsCameraJosh: Top Malayalam Creator Sheethal Elzha Opens Up On Her Journey With Josh; Watch Video

India's most popular short video app Josh, right from its inception, has never shied away from stepping out of its comfort zone to create clutter breaking content. It has struck the right chord with the audience with its engaging viral content in various languages and genres at just the click of a button.

From giving rising stars an opportunity to shine bright to hosting cool events and meetups, Josh has been ticking all the right boxes. One of its most popular events is #LightsCameraJosh where content creators gather under one roof and return back home with new learnings and happy memories.

For the upcoming #LightsCameraJosh event to be held on September 3 in Kochi, one of the top creators from the Josh Malayalam community, Sheethal Elzha was interviewed by the YouTube channel of Filmibeat Malayalam.

In her exclusive chat with the entertainment portal, Sheethal shared her experience with Josh. Speaking about her journey in the digital world, the talent got candid about how she became an influencer.

Sheethal expressed her happiness over being a part of the Josh family. While highlighting the best thing about it, she shared how the account managers guide her in uploading the right content and encourage her to be more active on the platform. She also mentioned that she is excited to be part of the upcoming #LightsCameraJosh Malayalam event.

Like Sheethal, can you too can't contain your excitement for this upcoming #LightsCameraJosh event in Kochi? Well then, stay tuned for more updates on the same.