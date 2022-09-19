    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Top Josh Hindi And Bhojpuri Creators Attend The Premiere Of Middle Class Love

      By
      |

      Ever since India's most popular short video app Josh debuted, the audience has been spoilt for choice when it comes to viral engaging videos belonging to different languages and genres, and making their own cool content.

      josh1

      Besides giving budding talents a chance to make their dreams come true, another reason why the home-grown app is winning hearts is because of its smashing challenges and starry surprises.

      josh2
      josh3

      Recently, top Josh creators from the Hindi and Bhojpuri community got the golden opportunity to attend the grand premiere of Bollywood film Middle Class Love. The names of the three attendees are as follows-

      1. Aditya Upadhyay

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/a8677aac-8dbb-4284-97f2-3eee8f8c692f

      2. Pankaj Sahni

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/dde58bf6-88e0-464f-bfd0-aad51fcbd51b?u=0x11b0e85db009b27d

      3. Ruhi Pandey

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/d3093830-42ba-498b-a3a8-96b281ee4850?u=0x11b0e85db009b27d

      The premiere of Middle Class Love saw the presence of the star cast- Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar along with director Ratna Sinha and music director Himesh Reshammiya. Besides the star cast of the film, the event was also graced by popular celebrities like Rajkummar Rao and his actress-wife Patralekhaa, Taapsee Pannu, Urfi Javed, filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha, to name a few.

      josh4
      josh5

      After entering the beautifully decorated venue, the Josh creators had a lovely chat with the fellow influencers and the cast of the film. The Josh creators clicked photos and created videos with the star cast of the film. Besides these interactions, they also hobnobbed with other celebrity guests and clicked selfies with them. This was followed by the film's premiere, where the creators enjoyed watching Middle Class Love with the stars.

      josh6

      The event turned out to be a one-of-its-kind experience for the creators as they got a chance to interact with many popular names.

      Want to be a part of such enthralling surprises? Then join Josh app right away.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 13:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 19, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X