Nivin Pauly's Next With Director Rosshan Andrrews Gets A Title: Reports

Nivin Pauly is once again joining hands with director Rosshan Andrrews once again, for a new project. The shooting of the untitled project, which is touted to be a family entertainer, was recently wrapped up. As per the latest reports, the Nivin Pauly-Rosshan Andrrews movie has now got a title.

According to the grapevine, the highly anticipated project has been titled Saturday Nights. However, the cast and crew members of the Nivin Pauly starrer have not reacted to this report yet. The sources close to the project suggest that the makers are planning to officially announce the title of the project, along with its first look poster, in a couple of days.

R Divakaran, who has earlier associated with director Rosshan Andrrews for Notebook, Mumbai Police, and How Old Are You? has joined the crew as the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy will compose the songs and original score for the Nivin Pauly starrer. The untitled project is scripted by Naveen Bhaskar, who has penned several popular films including ABCD, Monsson Mangoes, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, and Udhaharanam Sujata.