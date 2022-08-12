Thallumaala Twitter Review: Did Tovino Thomas-Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Impress The Audience?

Thallumaala, the comedy-action entertainer that features Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, has finally hit the theatres. The movie, which is helmed by Unda fame Khalid Rahman, created quite a stir on social media with its fun songs and unique trailer. When it completed its first show at the releasing centers, Thallumaala is receiving mixed to positive reviews.

As the title suggests, Thallumaala revolves around a chain of 'Thallu' aka fights, that connects the two protagonists - Malavalan Wazim and Beepathu, played by Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan respectively. The initial reports suggest that the Khalid Rahman directorial is a fun, eccentric film that is unapologetically 'over the top' in every aspect and even celebrates this quality of it.

Have a look at the Thallumaala twitter review here, to know what the audiences feel about Tovino-Kalyani's film...

Shine Tom Chacko has appeared in a pivotal role in Thallumaala. The Khalid Rahman directorial features an extensive star cast including Chemban Vinod Jose, Binu Pappu, Lukman Avaran, Gokulan, Adri Joe, Swati Das Prabhu, Assim Jamal, Austin Dan, and others in the supporting roles. Jimshi Khalid is the director of photography. Vishnu Vijay has composed the songs and original score. Nishad Yusuf handled the editing.

As reported earlier, Thallumaala was originally announced a couple of years back with Muhsin Parai as the director. Popular filmmaker Aashiq Abu was initially planning to produce the project. However, later it was revealed that the Tovino Thomas starrer will be jointly bankrolled by Aashiq Usman Productions and Plan B Entertainments, and Khalid Rahman has stepped into the director's shoes. Muhsin Parai has penned the script and dialogues for Thallumaala, along with Asraf Hamsa.