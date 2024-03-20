Malayalam Actor Kalabhavan Soby George Arrested; Actor Accused Of Extorting Money By Promising Job

Soby George Arrest Reason: Actor Soby George (56) has been arrested in connection with a complaint alleging that he cheated people by promising job opportunities abroad and extorting money. The Batheri police arrested Soby from Kollath on the previous day. In Wayanad alone, he is facing 26 cases out of a total of six cases in the state, said the police.

WHY SOBY GEORGE GOT ARRESTED? ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The complaint alleges that actor Soby George extorted lakhs of rupees by promising job opportunities abroad in Switzerland. The Bathery police took action based on the complaint lodged by a Swedish national. According to the ongoing reports, Sobi took three lakhs three years ago from the person for promising a visa to Switzerland. Similarly, in Pulppally Police Station, there are four cases, and in Ambalavayal Police Station, there is one case.

According to the police, there are six cases against Soby across the district,. He is said to be involved in twenty cases similar to this in various police stations in the state. "He also took twenty-five lakhs only from Wayanad," the police added. The police stated that they have taken custody of the Benz car that he used to travel.

S.I. K.V. Shashikumar, Senior C.P.O. K.S. Arunjit, C.P.O. V.R. Anith, M. Mithin, and P.K. Sumesh are the officials who arrested Soby.

SOBY GOERGE REACTION TO THE ONGOING ALLEGATIONS

At the same time, Sobi responded that he stands by the statement given in connection with the Balabhaskar case and the current cases are the result of his statement to the CBI yesterday. Sobi said this while being loaded into the vehicle to be taken to the court.

