Mamitha Baiju Remuneration: Did Premalu Beauty Hike Her Salary After The Humongous Success? Everything We Know

Mamitha
Baiju
Hikes
Her
Remuneration?
Mamitha
Baiju
is
the
latest
sensation
in
the
South
film
industry.
After
the
unprecedented
success
of
her
recent
romantic
drama
Premalu,
which
was
dubbed
and
released
in
Telugu,
Mamitha
became
an
overnight
popular
star.
Needless
to
say,
Mamitha
Baiju
emerged
as
one
of
the
most
sought-after
actresses.
The
actress
also
is
going
to
debut
in
Tamil
very
soon
and
signed
a
Telugu
film.
Even
before
her
maiden
Tamil
film
titled
Rebel
featuring
GV
Prakash
Kumar
hit
the
screens,
Mamitha
already
signed
another
film
with
actor-producer
Vishnu
Vishal.
Before
making
it
big
with
Premalu,
her
Malayalam
movie,
Mamitha
made
her
debut
in
2017
with
Sarvopari
Palakkaran,
in
which
she
played
the
role
of
Raji.
After
her
debut,
Mamitha
played
prominent
roles
in
about
15
films
before
Premalu
gave
her
a
super
break.
Her
notable
works
are
Honey
Bee
2:
Celebrations,
Dakini,
School
Diary,
Varathan,
Krishnam,
Vikruthi,
Kilometers
and
Kilometers,
Operation
Jawa,
Kho
Kho,
Super
Sharanya,
Randu,
Pranaya
Vilasam,
and
Ramachandra
Boss
&
Co.
She
also
acted
in
a
short
film
titled
Colour
Padam.
Mamitha
Baiju
Remuneration
The
chirpy
actress
who
is
now
one
of
the
sought-after
actresses
in
the
South
film
industries
was
paid
Rs
30
Lakh
for
Premalu.
Owing
to
the
success
and
her
demand,
she
reportedly
hiked
her
remuneration
by
another
Rs
20
Lakh.
Mamitha
Baiju
is
now
charging
Rs
50
Lakh
approximately
for
a
project,
as
per
a
report
on
Sakshi.
Mamitha
also
won
the
Best
Supporting
Actress
by
Kerala
Film
Critics
Award
for
the
film
Kho
Kho
in
2020.
Mamitha
Baiju
Biography
Born
in
Kidangoor
of
Kottayam
district
in
Kerala,
Mamitha
Baiju
is
all
of
22-years-old.
She
has
an
elder
brother
named
Midhun
and
holds
a
bachelor's
degree
in
Psychology
from
Sacred
Heart
College
in
Kochi.
Mamitha
has
been
listening
to
several
Telugu
scripts
and
the
official
announcement
about
her
Tollywood
debut
will
be
out
shortly.