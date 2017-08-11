 »   »   » Thrissivaperoor Kliptham Movie Review

Asif Ali is back in action, with Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, which has hit the theatres today (August 11, 2017). Directed by debutant Ratheish Kumar, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham gained the attention of the audiences, right with its first teaser trailer, which definitely was one among the best in the recent times. But how has the film turned out to be? Keep reading Thrissivaperoor Kliptham review to know more about this.

Plot



Thrissivaperoor Kliptham narrates the story of a gang led by David Pauly and Joy Chambadan, who is a rich businessman in Thrissur. David Pauly and Joy holds grudges against each other, since childhood and are in the lookout for chances to pull each others legs. Enter Girija Vallabhan, a typical youngster, who comes forward to join David's gang and then David's gang get a golden chance to hit back at Joy. What happens rest forms Thrissivaperoor Kliptham.



At first, let us see how the actors of the film have fared for the movie..



Asif Ali As Girija Vallabhan Asif Ali plays the role of Girija Vallabhan, a youngster based in Thrissur. In fact, this isn't a role, which is new to the actor in him. He has done such roles, with similar characteristics in the past as well and he comes out with a sincere performance, this time, as well. He scores heavily in certain sequence with his subtle reactions and dialogue delivery.

Chemban Vinod Jose As David Pauly To be frank, major share of credits for the entertainment value of the film must go to this man, who owns the movie. He has that amazing screen presence and handles both comedy and serious sequences, with ease. He has made the character David Pauly a memorable one with his enigmatic performance.

Baburaj As Joy Chembadan Baburaj, after a brief break gets to play a strong role. Joy Chambadan is a rather interesting character and he plays the role with ease. The only disappointing factor is in the fact that his character doesn't get the deserved share towards the end of the movie.

Aparna Balamurali As Bhageerathi Aparna Balamurali gets to play a powerful role in the form of an auto driver named named Bhageerathi. It is quite different from the characters that she has done in the past and it demanded her to deliver a powerful performance, which she has done convincingly.

Rest Of The Cast Apart from the above mentioned actors, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham also features Irshad, Rony, Sreejith Ravi, Zarina Wahab, Rachana Narayanankutty in important roles, among which Sreejith Ravi's performance deserve a special mention as he has made his character a rather interesting one.



Crew Members



Thrissivaperoor Kliptham has its script penned by P S Rafeeque. the music department has been handled by Bijibal. Swaroop Philip is the cinematographer of the movie.



Stay tuned with us for the complete review of Thrissivaperoor Kliptham..