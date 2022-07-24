Mahaveeryar Box Office Collections 3 Days: Nivin Pauly's Film Shows Improvement

Mahaveeryar, the much-awaited Nivin Pauly starrer hit the theatres on July 21, Thursday. The project, which is helmed by Abrid Shine, was opened to mixed reviews and was delivering an average performance at the box office. But, when Mahaveeryar completed the first 3 days of its release, the Nivin Pauly starrer has shown an improvement in its collection.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, the Abrid Shine directorial has crossed the 3-Crore mark at the box office, within its first 3 days of release. Mahaveeryar has reportedly made a total gross collection of around Rs. 2.40 Crore from the Kerala box office alone when it completed the third day of its release.

If things proceed at the same rate, the Nivin Pauly starrer might witness more improvement in its gross collection today (July 24, Sunday). However, it is yet to be seen whether Mahaveeryar will survive for long in the theatres, as more and more highly-awaited films are releasing in the upcoming week. The first Monday collections are going to be extremely crucial for the fantasy film, as it will decide its fate.