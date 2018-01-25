 »   »   » Aadhi Movie Review

Aadhi is definitely one of the highly anticipated and awaited movies of this year and the reason is known to all - it marks the big entry of Pranav Mohanlal as a lead hero into films. The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph has hit the screens today (January 26, 2018) and the expectations are sky high on this venture.
Plot
Aadhi aka Adithyan is a youngster who has many dreams. Music is his passion and he aims to reach newer heights in the industry. But things change for him when he lands in a big trouble and what happens rest has been narrated in Aadhi.
Meet the cast & Crew members of Aadhi here..
Pranav Mohanlal As Aadhi
Pranav Mohanlal will b seen essaying the title role in the film. He plays the role of an aspiring musician, who aims to make it big in the respective industry.
The Leading Ladies
Aadhi features thre popular actresses essaying crucial roles in the film. Lena plays the role Rosy, mother of Aadhi. Anusree essays a character named Jaya whereas Aditi Ravi plays the role of Anjana.
Rest Of The Cast
Aadhi features huge star cast. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer also features Siddique, Jagapathi Babu, Siju Wilson, Sahrafudheen, Krishna Shankar, Sijoy Varghese, Meghanathan etc., in important roles.
Script & Direction - Jeethu Joseph
Aadhi has been directed and scripted by Jeethu Joseph. The film-maker who is well-known for his intelligent writing and packaging in films is expected to give yet another gem of a film with Aadhi.
Music & BGM – Anil Johnson
Anil Johnson has handled the music department of the movie. The song Sooryan has already gained a huge popularity. Interestingly, this Anil's fifth association with Jeethu Joseph. The BGM works of the film has been done by Anil Johnson himself.
Other Departments
Aadhi has been shot in various locations like Bangalore, Kochi and Hyderabad. Popular cinematographer Satheesh Kurup is the cinematographer of the movie. Editing of Aadhi has been done by Ayoob Khan.
Stay tuned with Filmibeat to read the complete review of Aadhi..