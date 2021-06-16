Actor Mayuresh Kotkar Arrested By Thane Police For Post Against Minister Eknath Shinde

Popular
Marathi
TV
actor
Mayuresh
Kotkar
was
arrested
on
Sunday
(June
13,
2021)
for
allegedly
posting
a
defamatory
post
about
Thane-based
Cabinet
Minister
Eknath
Shinde
on
his
social
media
handle.
According
to
Times
of
India
report,
Shiv
Sena
corporator
Yogesh
Jankar
filed
a
case
against
the
actor,
in
which
he
stated
that
the
37-year-old
actor
allegedly
posted
defamatory
content
on
his
Facebook
page
on
Friday.
As
per
Jankar's
allegations,
the
content
was
inflammatory
and
could
have
sparked
a
clash
between
the
two
communities.
Based
on
the
corporator's
complaint,
Thane
Police
arrested
Mayuresh
Kotkar
from
his
Balkum
residence,
Thane.
A
case
has
been
registered
against
the
actor
under
relevant
sections
of
the
IPC
for
defamation,
intent
to
incite
and
statement
creating
or
promoting
enmity,
hatred
or
ill-will
between
classes.
Mayuresh
has
reportedly
been
taken
into
custody
and
the
Srinagar
Police
of
Thane
are
investigating
the
case.
Police
officials
informed
media
that
the
post
was
concerning
the
recent
issue
over
the
naming
of
the
Navi
Mumbai
International
Airport.
For
the
unversed,
the
upcoming
international
airport
will
reportedly
be
named
after
Shiv
Sena
founder
late
Bal
Thackeray.
Recently,
Mayuresh
Kotkar
took
part
in
the
Agari
Community's
campaign
to
name
the
upcoming
Navi
Mumbai
International
Airport
as
DB
Patil
Airport
by
forming
a
human
chain
on
the
streets.