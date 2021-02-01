Gajendra Verma Releases His First-Ever Music Series Summary; Drops First Song Mushkil Badi

The month of romance is here. Everyone is feeling the love in the air and can't keep calm. Series of proposals and heart connections are on the mark. Adding to the moment, talented singer Gajendra Verma collaborated with Virtual Planet. Gajendra welcomed and celebrated the month of love with a lovely and heart-warming series of the songs titled 'Summary - A Musical Series'.

The trailer of the song was released on YouTube and in a day the video received over lakhs of views. Similarly, every song is set to create a mass hysteria right upon its release with immense views on YouTube. One can comprehend the craze of the singer and his songs. The summary encapsulates the 5 songs. A simple love story but an extraordinary way of redefining it. The first song 'Mushkil Badi', has been released on 1st Feb. It is a happy foot-tapping number that will make you hit the dance floor immediately. The following songs are as follows - 'Kitna Maza Aayega' released on 4th Feb, 'Ratjage' on 8th Feb, Pehla Pyar on 11th Feb and the last song of the musical series which is known as 'Aaj Phir Se' was released on the Valentine's Day.

The songs captured the mood of the love beautifully, Gajendra reaches Istanbul and the journey of love kickstarts. Gajendra Verma and Virtual Planet have yet again joined hands for the musical series Summary. Virtual Planet Music bolsters indie musical artists. With over 10,000 songs helmed under the name, Virtual Planet Music is all geared to set new trends and records with Summary.

