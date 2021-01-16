Shakira Sells Rights To Her Songs To A UK Company

Shakira Sold The Rights To Hipgnosis Song Fund

No further details about the deal were shared by the singer or the company, Hipgnosis Song Fund, which also recently acquired Blondie and Neil Young's music. According to a report in BBC, the company typically pays the equivalent of 15 years' royalties upfront when it buys any music.

Shakira Is Not The First Singer To Sell The Rights To Her Music

"I'm humbled that songwriting has given me the privilege of communicating with others, of being a part of something bigger than myself," she added.

Shakira Has About 145 Songs In Her Catalogue

Shakira reportedly has a catalogue of 145 songs that have made her the best-selling female Latin artist of all time, with 80 million records sold worldwide. Shakira released her debut album Magia in 1991 at the age of 13, later in 2001 she released her first English album titled Laundry Service and became a global star. Over the years, Shakira has won three Grammy Awards and 12 Latin Grammy Awards.