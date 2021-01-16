Shakira Sells Rights To Her Songs To A UK Company
Grammy Award-winning singer Shakira reportedly has sold the rights to her hit songs like "Hips Don't Lie", "Whenever, Wherever", "She Wolf" and "Waka Waka (This time for Africa)" to a company in the UK. The report by usatoday.com revealed that the UK-based investment company has acquired 100 per cent of her music publishing rights.
Shakira opened up about selling the rights in a statement and said, "Being a songwriter is an accomplishment that I consider equal to and perhaps even greater than being a singer and an artiste. At eight years old -- long before I sang -- I wrote to make sense of the world. Each song is a reflection of the person I was at the time that I wrote it, but once a song is out in the world, it belongs not only to me but to those who appreciate it as well."
No further details about the deal were shared by the singer or the company, Hipgnosis Song Fund, which also recently acquired Blondie and Neil Young's music. According to a report in BBC, the company typically pays the equivalent of 15 years' royalties upfront when it buys any music.
"I'm humbled that songwriting has given me the privilege of communicating with others, of being a part of something bigger than myself," she added.
Shakira reportedly has a catalogue of 145 songs that have made her the best-selling female Latin artist of all time, with 80 million records sold worldwide. Shakira released her debut album Magia in 1991 at the age of 13, later in 2001 she released her first English album titled Laundry Service and became a global star. Over the years, Shakira has won three Grammy Awards and 12 Latin Grammy Awards.
