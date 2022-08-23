This renowned Actor & Model is waiting for her next release with Mufico Production short film titled Mushkile and in her recent interview, actor Mahi Goswami says I am inspired by Madhuri Dixit.

The short film titled Mushkile is set to release on 20th September and speaking about her source of inspiration for acting, actor Mahi Goswami says I am inspired by Madhuri Dixit. but also mentioned that she is hooked on to the characters Alia Bhat has been portraying on-screen and opening up on same, she said, "I've grown up watching and learning from Madhuri Dixit ma'am. The way she can say 1000 words just by her expressions is unmatchable. Currently, I love the films, and series Alia bhatt ma'am is doing. The roles she has chosen are mainstream yet raw and beautifully played by her. Every role leaves a mark".

"Mushkile", a Reality drama genre short film, is based on the reality that people gone through because of Covid & Pandemic, she said, "This film will be an inspiration for every entrepreneurs, and also based on them what all they have to face during Pandemic and after Pandemic. Films tag line itself says Mushkile hai toh bhettar hai. Film also has a beautifull song which is composed by Harry anand and sung by Krishna Beuraa My character Swati is wife of Sharman Joshi's Drive who plays a important role to build his company. Through out the film I was portrayed 7 months old pregnant women. I'm very happy about the fact that the character is very different from me, else it wouldn't have been challenging".

The young actress is grateful to Mr.Kabir Virk, Director and Founder Mufico for giving her the opportunity and on parting note, she concludes interview by telling, "I'm blessed to be able to kickstart my acting career with them. I hope we'll be able to work together for more projects in future".