Cooku With Comali Season 5: Madhampatty Rangaraj Joins Chef Damu As New Judge Replacing Venkatesh Bhat

Cooku
With
Comali
Season
5:
Cooku
with
Comali,
a
Tamil
cooking
competition
show
aired
on
Star
Vijay
Television,
has
amassed
a
significant
fan
base
across
its
four
seasons
since
its
inception
in
2019.
The
series,
also
available
for
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar,
saw
a
surge
in
popularity
during
its
reruns
amidst
the
COVID-19
lockdown
in
2020.
The
highly
anticipated
fifth
season
is
on
the
horizon.
Ahead
of
the
new
season,
chef
Venkatesh
Bhat
announced
his
departure
from
the
show
to
take
a
break,
hinting
at
a
return
with
a
fresh
concept.
Cooku
With
Comali
Season
5:
Launch
Promo
Following
Bhat's
departure
from
Cooku
with
Comali,
speculation
swirled
regarding
his
replacement
until
Star
Vijay
TV
made
a
significant
announcement
on
Monday,
March
18.
The
renowned
Tamil
broadcaster
surprised
audiences
with
a
launch
promo
for
the
eagerly
awaited
fifth
season
of
the
beloved
cooking
show,
unveiling
actor
Madhampatty
Rangaraj
as
one
of
the
judges.
The
Cooku
with
Comali
5
promo
begins
with
the
iconic
show
logo
displayed
on
a
chartered
flight.
Chef
Damu
emerges
from
the
aircraft
first,
followed
by
the
introduction
of
Madhampatty
Rangaraj,
signaling
the
start
of
their
new
partnership
as
they
join
hands.
The
anticipation
for
Cooku
with
Comali
season
5
is
palpable,
with
all
eyes
now
on
how
Madhampatty
Rangaraj
will
fill
the
shoes
of
chef
Venkatesh
Bhat,
who
played
a
pivotal
role
in
the
show's
success.
Tamil
cinema
enthusiasts
recognise
Madhampatty
Rangaraj
primarily
for
his
lead
role
in
Mehandi
Circus
(2019),
where
his
performance
garnered
critical
acclaim.
He
also
appeared
in
the
Keerthy
Suresh-starrer
Penguin
(2020).
Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 9:24 [IST]