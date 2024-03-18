JFW Movie Awards 2024: Aishwarya Rajesh And Meetha Raghunath Win Best Actor Awards, Full Winners List Revealed

JFW
Movie
Awards
2024:
The
splendid
6th
edition
of
the
JFW
(Just
for
Women)
Movie
Awards
dazzled
on
March
16,
2024,
at
the
Chennai
Trade
Centre.
Brimming
with
unforgettable
moments
and
exceptional
talent,
the
evening
exuded
empowerment
and
celebration.
Kollywood
luminaries
graced
the
occasion,
rendering
it
truly
memorable.
Highlighting
the
crème
de
la
crème
of
the
Tamil
film
industry,
the
JFW
Movie
Awards
2024
showcased
a
galaxy
of
stars,
directors,
and
singers.
From
Aishwarya
Rajesh
to
Siddharth,
Shakthisree
Gopalan
to
Srinivas,
Bhavani
Sre
to
Meetha
Raghunath,
the
red
carpet
sparkled
with
talent.
Discover
the
winners
of
the
JFW
Movie
Awards
2024
in
the
full
list
below.
Full
Winners
List:
BEST
COSTUME
DESIGNER
Poornima
Ramaswamy,
Movie:
Irugapatru
BEST
DIRECTOR
OF
A
WOMAN-LED
FILM
Yashwanth
Kishore,
Movie:
Kannagi
BEST
ACTRESS
IN
AN
OTT
SERIES
Abi
Nakshatra,
Series:
Ayali
BEST
DUBBING
ARTIST
Chinmayi,
Movie:
Leo
BEST
SUPPORTING
ACTRESS
Abarnathi,
Movie:
Irugapatru
BEST
CHILD
ARTIST
Sahasra
Sree,
Movie
-
Chithha
BEST
ACTRESS
IN
A
COMIC
ROLE
Deepa
Shankar,
Movie:
Sopanna
Sundari
BEST
SINGER
Shakthisree
Gopalan,
Song:
Aga
Naga
from
Ponniyin
Selvan
2
BEST
SINGER-
CRITIC
Karthika
Vaidyanathan,
Song:
Kangal
Edho,
from
the
movie
Chithha
BEST
DEBUTANTE
Nimisha
Sajayan,
Movie:
Chithha
WOMAN
DIRECTOR
OF
THE
YEAR
Brinda
Gopal,
Movie-Thugs
BEST
ACTRESS
IN
A
LEAD
ROLE
Meetha
Raghunath,
Movie:
Goodnight
BEST
ACTRESS
IN
A
WOMAN-LED
FILM
Aishwarya
Rajesh,
Movie:
Farhana
BEST
ACTRESS
IN
A
LEAD
ROLE
-
CRITIC
Bhavani
Sre,
Movie:
Viduthalai
MAN
OF
THE
YEAR
-
SIDDHARTH
Sidhharth
won
Man
of
the
Year
at
the
JFW
Movie
Awards
2024.
MAN
OF
THE
YEAR
-
NELSON
DILIPKUMAR
Nelson
Dilipkumar
won
the
Man
of
the
Year
Award
at
the
JFW
Movie
Awards
2024.