Lover OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch Manikandan's Movie Online

Lover OTT Release: The Tamil film 'Lover,' released on February 9, 2024, features Manikandan and Gouri Priya Reddy in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Prabhu Ram Vyas, the movie promises to deliver a captivating romantic drama.

Lover Synopsis

As Arun and Divya's six-year relationship begins to unravel, they find themselves drifting apart, prompting the question of whether love can endure such differences.

Lover Cast And Crew

The film's ensemble cast features K. Manikandan portraying the character of Arun, while Sri Gouri Priya takes on the role of Divya Shanmugam. Kanna Ravi brings the character of Madan Wanders to life, alongside Harish Kumar as Suhail. Saravanan and Geetha Kailasam portray Arun's parents, while Nikhila Shankar and Harini depict Divya's friends, with Nikhila playing Divya's friend and flatmate and Harini appearing as Aishu. The cast is further enriched by Pintu Pandu and Arunachaleshwaran, who portray significant roles as well.

The film's technical team includes cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna, editor Barath Vikraman, and music composer Sean Rolden.

Lover OTT Release Date And Platform

The much-awaited Tamil romantic drama film "Lover," helmed by debutant director Prabhu Ram Vyas and featuring Manikandan and Gouri Priya Reddy in lead roles, has commenced its digital streaming journey and is currently accessible on Disney+ Hotstar starting March 27. With an eager audience anticipating its release, boasting a talented ensemble cast and a proficient technical team, the film's arrival on the streaming platform marks the end of anticipation. Whether viewers missed the theatrical experience or are eager for a rewatch, they can now indulge in the captivating narrative of love and its intricacies from the comfort of their own homes, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Lover Review

According to film industry tracker Ramesh Bala, "Lover" is a 'True Lover' and garners a rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars from him. The film delves into the dynamics of a possessive boyfriend and a girlfriend seeking independence. As their relationship unfolds on screen, the audience is kept engaged, wondering whether they will resolve their differences or part ways permanently. The movie captures attention from the very first scene and concludes with a convincing climax. Manikandan delivers a fantastic performance, while Gouri Priya Reddy shines in her role. Kannaravi's portrayal adds depth to the narrative, and Sean Roldan's music serves as the lifeline of the film. Director Prabhu Ram Vyas presents a realistic romantic tale tailored for today's youth, making "Lover" a definite winner in the genre.