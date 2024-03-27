Kollywood Actor Robo Shankar Celebrates Daughter's Wedding With Star-Studded Reception

Robo
Shankar,
a
well-known
comedian
in
the
Tamil
film
industry,
recently
celebrated
his
daughter
Indraja
Shankar's
wedding
in
Madurai
on
March
24th.
The
event
was
attended
by
many
celebrities
from
both
the
film
and
television
industries.
Following
the
wedding,
Robo
Shankar
organized
a
lavish
reception
for
his
daughter
and
her
husband.
Known
for
his
roles
alongside
top
actors
like
Ajith,
Vijay,
and
Dhanush,
Robo
Shankar
has
made
a
significant
mark
in
cinema.
His
portrayal
of
Vijayakanth's
style
has
won
him
many
fans.
Robo
Shankar's
performance
as
an
MLA
in
Vishnu
Vishal's
"Velainu
Vandhutta
Vellaikaaran" was
particularly
memorable
for
his
comedic
timing.
Recently,
he
faced
a
health
challenge
with
jaundice,
which
led
to
a
significant
weight
loss
and
made
him
almost
unrecognizable.
However,
after
a
tough
battle
with
the
illness,
he
recovered
fully,
inspiring
many
with
his
resilience.
Indraja
Shankar,
Robo
Shankar's
daughter,
married
her
cousin
Karthik
in
a
grand
ceremony
in
Madurai.
The
couple
had
been
engaged
for
a
few
months
before
tying
the
knot.
The
wedding
invitations
were
extended
to
several
prominent
politicians,
and
celebrities
like
Soori,
Boss
Venkat,
and
Amrutha
were
in
attendance.
Leading
up
to
the
wedding,
videos
of
the
family
shopping
for
jewelry
and
sarees,
as
well
as
Indraja
applying
mehendi,
went
viral
on
social
media.
The
reception
menu
was
a
feast
of
various
dishes
including
mutton
biryani,
chicken
fry,
and
several
other
delicacies.
Indraja
Shankar
has
also
made
her
mark
in
the
Tamil
film
industry.
She
gained
recognition
for
her
role
as
Pandiammal
in
Vijay's
"Bigil,"
where
her
dialogue
against
body
shaming
was
widely
appreciated.
Following
this
success,
she
appeared
in
Karthi's
"Viruman"
in
2022,
continuing
to
build
her
career
with
strong
performances.