Kollywood Actor Robo Shankar Celebrates Daughter's Wedding With Star-Studded Reception

Robo Shankar, a well-known comedian in the Tamil film industry, recently celebrated his daughter Indraja Shankar's wedding in Madurai on March 24th. The event was attended by many celebrities from both the film and television industries. Following the wedding, Robo Shankar organized a lavish reception for his daughter and her husband. Known for his roles alongside top actors like Ajith, Vijay, and Dhanush, Robo Shankar has made a significant mark in cinema. His portrayal of Vijayakanth's style has won him many fans.

Robo Shankar's performance as an MLA in Vishnu Vishal's "Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran" was particularly memorable for his comedic timing. Recently, he faced a health challenge with jaundice, which led to a significant weight loss and made him almost unrecognizable. However, after a tough battle with the illness, he recovered fully, inspiring many with his resilience. Indraja Shankar, Robo Shankar's daughter, married her cousin Karthik in a grand ceremony in Madurai. The couple had been engaged for a few months before tying the knot.

The wedding invitations were extended to several prominent politicians, and celebrities like Soori, Boss Venkat, and Amrutha were in attendance. Leading up to the wedding, videos of the family shopping for jewelry and sarees, as well as Indraja applying mehendi, went viral on social media. The reception menu was a feast of various dishes including mutton biryani, chicken fry, and several other delicacies.

Indraja Shankar has also made her mark in the Tamil film industry. She gained recognition for her role as Pandiammal in Vijay's "Bigil," where her dialogue against body shaming was widely appreciated. Following this success, she appeared in Karthi's "Viruman" in 2022, continuing to build her career with strong performances.