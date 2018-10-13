 »   »   »  Yashika Anand And Aishwarya Dutta's Latest Awesome Video Will Give You Friendship Goals

There's no denying the fact that the feisty Aishwarya Dutta was one of the biggest attractions of the recently-concluded Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. The Bengali lady grabbed plenty of attention because of her numerous tantrums and shocking actions. In fact, during one of the episodes she even locked lips with Janani and this created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. She also grabbed attention because of her friendship with Yashika Anand. The two ladies remained good friends throughout the show and gave the viewers goals.

Even though they did have a major disagreement once, this did not affect their friendship too much. With Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 in the past, Yashika and Aishwarya Dutta are in the limelight again and that too for a sweet reason.

The IAMK actress just took to Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen chilling with her bestie Aishwarya. The ladies look happy and seem to e enjoying the moment to the fullest. It is good to see that their friendship is growing stronger with every passing day.

On a related note, Yashika was last seen in the recently-released NOTA. The film did not live up to the expectations. She is likely to sign a few more projects soon. Similarly, Aishwarya too is expected to turn her attention to her professional commitments in the near future.

