India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Yashika Anand And Aishwarya Dutta's Latest Awesome Video Will Give You Friendship Goals

Yashika Anand And Aishwarya Dutta's Latest Awesome Video Will Give You Friendship Goals

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    There's no denying the fact that the feisty Aishwarya Dutta was one of the biggest attractions of the recently-concluded Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. The Bengali lady grabbed plenty of attention because of her numerous tantrums and shocking actions. In fact, during one of the episodes she even locked lips with Janani and this created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. She also grabbed attention because of her friendship with Yashika Anand. The two ladies remained good friends throughout the show and gave the viewers goals.

    Even though they did have a major disagreement once, this did not affect their friendship too much. With Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 in the past, Yashika and Aishwarya Dutta are in the limelight again and that too for a sweet reason.

    Yashika And Aishwarya

    The IAMK actress just took to Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen chilling with her bestie Aishwarya. The ladies look happy and seem to e enjoying the moment to the fullest. It is good to see that their friendship is growing stronger with every passing day.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Y A S H I K A A A N N A N D (@yashikaaannand) on Oct 12, 2018 at 5:45am PDT

    On a related note, Yashika was last seen in the recently-released NOTA. The film did not live up to the expectations. She is likely to sign a few more projects soon. Similarly, Aishwarya too is expected to turn her attention to her professional commitments in the near future.

    Most Read: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 September 18 Preview: Aishwarya Gets Injured During A Task?

    Read more about: aishwarya dutta yashika anand
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue