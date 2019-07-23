AR Rahman Is Extremely Upset Over Bigil Songs Getting Leaked Due To These Reasons?

Bigil will be AR Rahman's next major album in Tamil and his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the songs. It seems like an assured chartbuster is on cards. The audiences were in for a suprise when one of the songs from the film got leaked. A few portions of the song Singapenne sung by AR Rahman himself took the online circuits by storm. Later, a few portions of the song Verithanam also got leaked. Reportedly, the rehearsal portions of the song has been released, which has left everyone a bit shocked.

However, one of the recent report by Valai Pechu claims that AR Rahman is rather very much unhappy over Bigil songs getting leaked. He is a musician with an international market and it is being said that, the reports that songs are getting leaked from his studio might tarnish his reputation since big production houses might thing about the safety of the content. It is also being said that the songs didn't get leaked from his studio but someone else related to the film leaked but it would be AR Rahman who will have to bore the brunt. The report claims that AR Rahman is saddened over these issues.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film has announced that the first song from Bigil will be hitting the online circuits soon. The team also had sent out a special poster in connection with the release of Singapenne song, which has a huge hit written all over it. Singapenne song has been penned by lyricist Vivek.

One thing is of sure, Bigil album is something worth waiting for. Vijay is also singing one of the songs from the film and it is for the first time that the star is singing for AR Rahman. It is for the fourth time that AR Rahman is donning the music director's hat for a Vijay starrer.