Kaappaan Trailer All Set To Release At 7 PM This Evening!

Kaappaan, starring Suriya and Mohanlal in the lead roles, is one among the most-awaited Tamil movies of the month. Now, team Kaappaan is set to unveil a huge gift for audiences in the form of the first official trailer, which is all set to strike the online circuits. Reportedly, Kaappaan trailer will be hitting the online circuits at 7 PM this evening (September 04, 2019) through the official YouTube channel of Lyca Productions.

The trailer of Kaappaan is set to take the online circuits by storm as audiences have been eagerly awaiting for the arrival of the same. Earlier, team Kaappaan had come up with an official teaser of the movie, which had released on April 14, 2019. The well-cut teaser had won praises of audiences and has already clocked in over 15 M views. Kaappaan's trailer is expected to overtake those numbers as well in the days to come.

Kaappaan has been directed by popular film-maker KV Anand and the film is his next directorial venture after the superhit movie Kavan, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The film is also the third collaboration of Suriya and KV Anand after the ventures like Ayan and Maattran. Music director Harris Jayaraj, who was a part of the previous two movies, has donned the music director's hat for this film as well. It has been confirmed that Kaappaan will be releasing in theatres on September 20, 2019. There are huge expectations for this big-budget venture.