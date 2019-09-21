Kaappaan Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Very Good Opening!
Kaappaan is the first big release of Kollywood in September 2019 and the trade circuits have instilled good hopes on the box office performance of this multi-starrer. It is a film that has created a decent pre-release buzz in the entire South Indian market. Kaappaan made a huge release across the globe. The Telugu version of the film has also made a simultaneous release. The movie has received mixed reports from audiences but the initial reports say that box office collections are decent enough. It is being believed that the film has collected around Rs 15 crore gross on its opening day at the worldwide box office. Read Kaappaan worldwide box office collections (Day 1) report to know more.
Opening Day In Tamil Nadu
If Twitter reports are anything to go by, the movie witnessed decent advance booking and the day 1 occupancy rates were good if not great. Reports suggest that the film collected above Rs 7.4 crore on its opening day from Tamil Nadu box office.
Day 1 At AP/TS Regions
Kaappaan's Telugu version has been titled 'Bandobast' and it has been released in a good number of screens despite facing tight competition from Valmiki. Some of the Twitter reports claim that the film is expected to have made a share of around Rs 2 crore on its day 1 at AP/TS box office.
Kerala Box Office
Kaappaan has made a big release in Kerala as well. Superstar Mohanlal plays a crucial role in this movie. The movie received a good reception on day 1 from Kerala and is expected to have collected above Rs 1.5 crore on opening day.
Other Areas
