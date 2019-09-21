Kaappaan Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Very Good Opening!

Opening Day In Tamil Nadu

If Twitter reports are anything to go by, the movie witnessed decent advance booking and the day 1 occupancy rates were good if not great. Reports suggest that the film collected above Rs 7.4 crore on its opening day from Tamil Nadu box office.

Day 1 At AP/TS Regions

Kaappaan's Telugu version has been titled 'Bandobast' and it has been released in a good number of screens despite facing tight competition from Valmiki. Some of the Twitter reports claim that the film is expected to have made a share of around Rs 2 crore on its day 1 at AP/TS box office.

Kerala Box Office

Kaappaan has made a big release in Kerala as well. Superstar Mohanlal plays a crucial role in this movie. The movie received a good reception on day 1 from Kerala and is expected to have collected above Rs 1.5 crore on opening day.

Other Areas

