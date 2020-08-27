Bigg Boss Arav To Tie The Knot With 'Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha' Actress Raahei?

Arav Nafeez, the title winner of Bigg Boss Tamil first season, is reportedly all set to tie the knot. If the latest reports are to be believed, the actor will soon get married to Raahei, the Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha fame actress. According to the latest updates, Arav and Raahei will enter the wedlock on September 6, 2020.

The rumour mills suggest that the wedding, which is expected to be a private ceremony, will be held at a private hotel in Chennai in the presence of family members and close friends. However, the authenticity of these reports is still unknown, as both Arav and Raahei have not released an official statement yet.

To the unversed, Raahei is a budding actress who is all set to make her acting debut with the upcoming Gautham Menon starrer, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. The actress is appearing as the female lead in the movie, opposite newcomer Varun. The grapevine suggests that Raahei has been in a relationship with Arav from the past few months.

But, the wedding news has come out as a great shock for the Bigg Boss Tamil fans, especially the audiences who loved the great chemistry of Arav and actress Oviya Helen. Earlier, it was rumoured that the duo is in a serious relationship, but the duo constantly denied the reports and stated that they are just good friends.

Coming to his acting career, Arav had made his debut in the lead roles with the 2019-released movie Market Raja MBBS, which emerged as a critical and commercial failure. The actor is planning to be active in Tamil cinema industry, with a few projects in the pipeline.

